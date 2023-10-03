Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan hit the big screen worldwide on September 7, and in less than a month, the action-thriller has made several box office records in India and overseas. The Atlee directorial – which became the first Bollywood film to open at Rs 75 crore and is now among the Top 5 Highest-Grossing Indian Films worldwide, is on its way to creating a box office record in Germany.

As per a recent tweet by a trade analyst, the film – also starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Deepika Padukone, is now the second highest-grossing Indian film in Germany and on its way to beat SRK’s Pathaan in order to take the top spot. Scroll below for the details.

A while ago, a trade analyst took to X and posted details of Jawan’s performance at the German box office. They noted that the Atlee directorial has amassed a whopping €683K (around Rs 5.957 crore) in Germany in just 25 days. They also reported that the film is second on the list only behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which had collected an astonishing €890K (around Rs 7.762 crore) upon its release there. Irrfan Khan-led The Lunch Box collected a record €1.29M (around Rs 11.248 crore) in the country after being dubbed into the local language and running for an extended period.

The tweet read, “GERMANY 🇩🇪 #ShahRukhKhan Mania 🔥🔥🔥 *Highest* Indian Grosser: #Pathaan ⭐️ Gross: €890K #Jawan now the *Second Highest* Indian Grosser in 25 Days. ⭐️ Gross: €683K ✅” It further noted, “#TheLunchbox collected €1.29M but it was dubbed and ran for a long time. Co-produced by a local company.”

This record will be another feather in Jawan’s cap of making and breaking box office records. The film has passed the Rs 550 crore mark and currently stands at Rs 555.79 crore* (Final numbers awaited) in India for its Hindi version.

Do you think the Shah Rukh Khan-led film will earn the Highest-Grossing Indian Film in Germany title? If so, let us know in the comments how long you think Jawan will take to achieve that feat.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

