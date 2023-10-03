Traditionally, it’s Hrithik Roshan films that are set aside for Gandhi Jayanti holiday. Bang Bang, War and last year’s release Vikram Vedha are a testimony of that. However, with the actor doing very few movies and his next one being Fighter in 2024, the holiday was left open and Fukrey 3 grabbed it. Well, it has made the most of it, what with the holiday turning out to be the best day for it ever since its release last Thursday when 8.82 crores had come in.

Well, Monday has turned out to be really good for the film, what with 11.69 crores been collected. This is yet another double digit day that it has earned and that’s really good because for a mid-budget affair like this, such collections are indeed impressive.

Moreover, with Jawan also showing very good growth on Monday and bringing in bountiful numbers, the footfalls registered for Fukrey 3 turn out to be even more remarkable as this is coming in the face of good competition.