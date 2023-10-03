Traditionally, it’s Hrithik Roshan films that are set aside for Gandhi Jayanti holiday. Bang Bang, War and last year’s release Vikram Vedha are a testimony of that. However, with the actor doing very few movies and his next one being Fighter in 2024, the holiday was left open and Fukrey 3 grabbed it. Well, it has made the most of it, what with the holiday turning out to be the best day for it ever since its release last Thursday when 8.82 crores had come in.
Well, Monday has turned out to be really good for the film, what with 11.69 crores been collected. This is yet another double digit day that it has earned and that’s really good because for a mid-budget affair like this, such collections are indeed impressive.
Moreover, with Jawan also showing very good growth on Monday and bringing in bountiful numbers, the footfalls registered for Fukrey 3 turn out to be even more remarkable as this is coming in the face of good competition.
Overall, it has been a very good extended five day weekend for Bollywood releases, as Fukrey 3 has registered very good collections of 55.17 crores. A number like this has a very good ring to it and when this happens in the very first five days of its release then it just sounds all the more exciting.
The ensemble affair Fukrey 3 starring the OG gang led by Pulkit Samrat and Richa Chadha would be aiming for a final score of 100 crores and for that a good run up during the weekdays will go a long way in securing this feat.
