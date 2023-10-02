It was an almost double digit score for Jawan, as its Hindi version ended up collecting 9.12 crores more on Sunday. For a fourth Sunday number, this is simply excellent and goes on to show how the film is getting even bigger love than what Pathaan had got on its Republic Day weekend release earlier this year. In case of Jawan, it didn’t arrive on a national holiday but then the period has been peppered with several partial holidays and that has ensured that the momentum never dies.

Sometimes, this is what actually works for a settled movie since a big holiday at the start could give a movie some push but if the content is poor then nothing really happens post that. On the other hand if the content catches fancy amongst the audiences then to have holidays in days to come is far more beneficial, something that’s happening in case of this Atlee directed film.

The film narrowly missing out on hitting a double digit score but that should happen today now, which is going to be a big day for all the movies in the running. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has already collected 547.79 crores in its Hindi version and today it will cross the magical mark of 555 crores, something that no Bollywood film has ever done before.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

