Fukrey 3 Box Office Day 4: Brings In Excellent Number On Sunday, Set To Score Huge On Gandhi Jayanti!

Fukrey 3 is doing very well at the box office. The film is trending very well and the collections are going up with every passing day, and that too after opening at good levels. From 8.82 crores that the film had brought in on Thursday, the film has now almost doubled up to bring in 15.18 crores on Sunday, which is very impressive, especially considering the fact that this is a mid-budget affair.

Moreover, a double digit score is always welcome and here the film is managing much more than that despite Jawan still in circulation and continuing to impress audiences even in its fourth week.

Fukrey 3 is working very well its target audiences, especially with Delhi NCR on fire. Due to local flavor of the film, there were very good footfalls evidenced in this region with several shows going houseful at number of multiplex screens. The film has found a solid footing for itself now and has gathered 43.48 crores already.

Today is another big day ahead of it and the film would be aiming to score a 60 crores in these first five days itself. Of course, the night shows would slow down due to end of holiday season but morning and afternoon would be better.

This Mridhdeep Singh Lamba directed film is now assured of being a big success and it’s a matter of how big does it turn out to be. It would first boil down to the kind of hold that it manages from tomorrow onwards and then the all important second weekend will set the tone for its further run. There are three movies arriving in the form of Mission Raniganj, Thank You For Coming and Dono, which means Fukrey 3 would be aiming to collect maximum moolah in its first week itself and not leave it to days to come.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

