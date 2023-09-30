Actress Shehnaaz Gill is busy promoting her upcoming women-oriented film ‘Thank You’ starring alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi. The film, directed by Rhea Kapoor’s husband Karan Boolani, highlights modern relationships and talks about women’s pleasures involving sex and thus it has been garnering a lot of attention because of the outfits that the girls have wearing in the film as well as during the promotions.

For the unversed, Shehnaaz rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13 where she emerged as the third runner up in the show. Since then there has been no looking back for the actress. While she has many devoted fans, she also encounters a fair share of online haters who keep trolling her for her choice of outfits. Many also claim that Shehnaaz Gill has changed as a person from what she was during Bigg Boss 13.

Now, during a media interaction at the promotion of Thank You For Coming, Shehnaaz Gill was asked about how she handles the trolls after the drastic change in her wardrobe choices, specifying a hate comment that said, “Woh bhi utaar do”. In response to this, the ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ actress cheekily said, “Agar Rhea Kapoor bolegi toh bhi utaar denge”. She further added that she used to dream of wearing such international designer clothes, and today she is living it.

Following this everyone present at the press conference hooted for her and her co-stars started clapping as they appreciated Shehnaaz Gill’s presence of mind. However, this response didn’t go down well with the netizens and they started labelling the actress as arrogant.

As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens flocked in on both Instagram and Reditt to share their opinion. One user said, “Chii shehnaaz sach m ab lg rh h besharm ho gyi h yaar isko hatao yaar,” while another said, “Aisi baat karte jao aur asiliyat dikhate jao. sabbas” A third comment read, “Punjabi ladkiya ko naam kharab kaire ya ladki”. Another netizen said, “The sheer arrogance. It’s embarrassing atp”. “Usse badi baat yeh ho sakti hai ki tum yeh samajh pati ki yeh sab baatein badi nahin hoti,” wrote another one.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, Thank You For Coming is slated to release in theaters on October 6. Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, the film is written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Ahead Of Dunki Vs Salaar Box Office Clash, Revisiting An Unexpected Battle Between Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero & Yash’s KGF Chapter 1 In 2018!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News