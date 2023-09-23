Anil Kapoor and his family always find some or other reason to grab headlines. Recently, his son, Harvardhan Kapoor was trolled endlessly for his weird post about not wearing brand imitations and being proud of it. Now the internet has dug another post where senior Kapoor accidentally or intentionally has liked a reel that talks about his niece Jahnvi Kapoor’s alleged surgeries.

In fact, the reel shows the famous Kapoor sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor’s transformations. The post shows their old and new pictures and compares how much they have changed due to their alleged surgeries.

The post did not mean or intend to troll the girls but was captioned as how stars allegedly spend loads on surgeries to look good but do not admit it, creating unrealistic beauty standards for the masses. However, tea on this topic is about Anil Kapoor, who liked this reel which talked about her nieces’ transformations.

The Instagram Reel was made by an influencer varzilla, and was reshared on a Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossips, which shared a screenshot of the Animal actor liking the reel. Well, while it could have been an accident, netizens started taking brutal digs at AK for not accepting Sridevi’s daughters completely.

Some even pointed out that the Mr India superstar has not been on very good terms with his elder brother, Boney Kapoor, ever since he married Sridevi. A user commented, “Not sure if Anil is worse or Boney!” Another comment read, “Why would he like that? weirdo”

Another comment presented a family war theory at the table and said, “Full family didn’t fully accept Janhvi and Khushi although they like to show things otherwise including Arjun… It always seemed like It’s one way effort by Janhvi and not so much from their side.” However, a user pointed out a fact making it sound pretty obvious, “You know, I don’t think he understood it! I always somehow think, that they (Kapoors) are pretty empty-headed.”

Another Redditor wrote, “He is the prime example of that annoying uncle every family has.”

You can catch this entire discussion on this Reddit thread.

What do you feel about the Kapoor sisters’ transformations and Anil Kapoor liking the alleged plastic surgery claim? Let us know in the comment section below.

