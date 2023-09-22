Since yesterday, Jawan has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The film which is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, will soon cross the 1000 crore mark worldwide. SRK may have refrained from giving interviews to promote the film, he has, however, made sure to keep his sea of fans updated before, during and after the release of the film. Time and again, the superstar has been conducting #AskMeAnything which is once again grabbing headlines for all the interesting reasons.

The film has been in the news for infamous reasons ever since media reports suggested that Nayanthara is upset with director Atlee for sidelining her character and giving more preference to Deepika Padukone, who apparently has a cameo in the film.

While no one has officially said anything about the alleged Nayanthara and Atlee tiff, Shah Rukh Khan recently spoke about her character’s less screen time in the film. When a user asked Shah Rukh Khan, “I loved Azad’s bond with Suji …the single mom storyline was so subtly done and really refreshing. Thank you for representing women from all walks of life. Love you Shah @iamsrk #AskSRK #Jawan.” He agreed with the user and called it unfortunate in the scheme of things couldn’t find her more screen time.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “I also felt that the story of Narmada as a single mom was amazing. Unfortunately in the scheme of things couldn’t find more screen time but as is was also wonderful. #Jawan.” While he didn’t mention anything specifically, we wonder if he indirectly addressed the whole controversy.

I also felt that the story of Narmada as a single mom was amazing. Unfortunately in the scheme of things couldn’t find more screen time but as is was also wonderful. #Jawan https://t.co/QStZVAOMxC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Nayanthara’s one of the fan clubs recently Tweeted about her filing a defamation case against media reports of her being upset with Atlee. The Tweet read, ““EXCLUSIVE: Team #Nayanthara is all set to file a defamation lawsuit against multiple accounts on X and YouTube channels who started spreading these baseless rumours. More details will be revealed soon. #Jawan,” The next tweet read, “But I really hope SHE DOES THIS FR!!!! Can’t cope with this shit anymore. She should really sue em.” “She is doing it!!” “This is true ohh! Thank God.”

EXCLUSIVE: Team #Nayanthara is all set to file defamation lawsuit against multiple accounts on X and YouTube channels who started spreading these baseless rumours. More details will be revealed soon.#Jawan pic.twitter.com/u3jI3b7j69 — Lady Superstar Nayanthara (@NayanXOXO) September 21, 2023

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan’s Tweet about Nayanthara? Do you think he indirectly addressed the controversy? Do let us know.

