Despite making headlines for its global success, Jawan has been in the news for controversial reasons since yesterday morning. If the latest media reports are anything to go by it suggests that Nayanthara is allegedly upset with the director Atlee for prioritizing Deepika Padukone over her. It is being said that the South sensation is disappointed with the director for chopping her role and being significantly sidelined. Now, here’s the latest update about the same.

Nayan, who enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media, is reportedly planning to take legal action. Yes, you heard that right! The actress will likely file a defamation suit against microblogging sites like X and YT for spreading such baseless rumours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of Nayanthara’s fan accounts Tweeted, “EXCLUSIVE: Team #Nayanthara is all set to file a defamation lawsuit against multiple accounts on X and YouTube channels who started spreading these baseless rumours. More details will be revealed soon. #Jawan,” The next tweet read, “But I really hope SHE DOES THIS FR!!!! Can’t cope with this shit anymore. She should really sue em.” “She is doing it!!” “This is true ohh! Thank God.”

Soon after the Tweet went viral, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans and supporters lent their support for the actress. A user wrote, “This was the need of the hour, well done” while another said, “We SRKians are supporting Nayan ma’am.”

A Nayanthara fan wrote, “I knew from beginning Nayanthara wouldn’t be upset with her role. She has the BEST & STRONGEST female role in the movie. She excelled in her role as the strict cop and the emotional scenes too. Best jodi with SRK in a long time. Would love to watch her with SRK again.”

EXCLUSIVE: Team #Nayanthara is all set to file defamation lawsuit against multiple accounts on X and YouTube channels who started spreading these baseless rumours. More details will be revealed soon.#Jawan pic.twitter.com/u3jI3b7j69 — Lady Superstar Nayanthara (@NayanXOXO) September 21, 2023

Recently we brought you Nayanthara’s old video of lashing out at media for spreading false stories. She had once told a new channel, “You shouldn’t have done this character this way, or your acting was not to the point, these are proper criticisms. And not the ones who come and say why did you do that, etc. This is why I stopped giving interviews, and when there are controversies about me, I know when I need to clarify, and I will clarify only at that time. Otherwise, I would not say anything. A lot of things are written about me to provoke me, I just simply don’t get provoked. Only when I feel I want to speak about something, only that time I will talk about it.”

This is a developing story, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Silk Smitha’s Half-Bitten Apple Sold Off For 1 Lakh In An Auction Thus Highlighting Her South Indian Icon Status! [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News