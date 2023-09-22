Ever since Farhan Akhtar made an official announcement of Ranveer Singh stepping into the shows of a new Don, fans have been expressing their disappointment and fuming with anger. The first instalment saw Amitabh Bachchan ruling the big screen as the Don. However, in the 2nd instalment, he was replaced by Shah Rukh Khan. Don 2 saw SRK along with Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar an Lara Dutta among others. Now years later, Akhtar made an interesting of third installment and it will see Ranveer Singh headlining the film.

Now once again, Akhtar has reacted to replacing SRK with Singh. He had earlier addressed the same and said that they also went through the same emotional process when the superstar had replaced Big B. Here’s what he has to say now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the latest interview, Don 3 Farhan Akhtar made a shocking revelation of not coming to mutual grounds with Shah Rukh Khan. He went on to reveal that he and SRK parted ways mutually. Speaking to Variety, Akhtar said, “I’m not in the position of replacing anybody. These are things that we discussed over the years, I wanted to take a certain direction with the story, somehow we just couldn’t find common ground. We just parted mutually knowing that it’s probably for the best. So that’s where it is,”

Further speaking about being excited to get Ranveer Singh onboard, Akhtar added “I’m really excited Ranveer’s on board. He’s so charged and so ready to go. It’s a big film, just purely from the point of view of an actor, it’s a big thing to do, and we’re really excited to have him on board. His energy is energizing us, so to speak.”

In August, Don 3’s Farhan had addressed the criticism around the casting changes and said that when Shah Rukh Khan replaced Big B everyone was like ‘Oh my God, how can you replace Mr. Bachchan?’

Well, what are your thoughts on Farhan Akhtar’s latest statement about not coming to mutual grounds? Do let us know.

For more updates on Don 3, star tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Jawan Box Office Day 15 (Hindi): Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Sees An Expected Dip On 2nd Thursday, Should Grow Well Over The Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News