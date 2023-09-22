Kangana Ranaut doesn’t mince her words, even if it gets her into deep trouble. That’s pretty much what happened during Farmer’s protests, owing to which she lost a large fan base hailing from Punjab. But that doesn’t stop her from speaking against the Khalistan controversy surrounding Canadian singer Shubh. Scroll below for her latest statement.

For the unversed, it all began when Canada-based singer Shubh, famous for songs like Still Rollin, Cheques, amongst others, shared a controversial map of India. Due to this, his Indian tour has been cancelled and the Punjabi singer has been at the receiving end of backlash all across the country. Several celebrities, including Virat Kohli, have also unfollowed him on Instagram amid the negativity.

A while back, AP Dhillon broke his silence and came in support of Shubh as he termed it all a ‘political agenda.’ The official page of the late Sidhu Moose Wala also backed Shubhneet Singh. Now, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the Khalistan controversy and has advice for the Sikh community.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, “Sikh community must disassociate themselves from Khalistanis and more Sikhs must come out in the support of Akhand Bharat, the way I am boycotted by the Sikh community and how violently they protest against my films in Punjab because I spoke against Khalistani terrorists is not a good decision or sign from their end. Khalistani terrorism makes them look bad and it will ruin the credibility of entire community and their over all perception.”

Kangana Ranaut continued, “In the past also Khalistanis have severely damaged the whole Sikh community, I request the entire Sikh community in the name of religion they must not get excited or instigated by Khalistani terrorists. Jai Hind.”

