The entire nation is currently humming the tunes of AP Dhillon’s ‘With You’ which has become a love anthem for every couple out there. But what if we told you that AP Dhillon’s ‘With You’ was not made without THIS song? Well, not us, but netizens are sure that the song’s tunes have been copied from another song that was released a year ago. For more details, scroll through!

AP Dhillon swiftly made a tender declaration of love to ladylove Banita Sandhu in his latest single With You and now the entire internet is swooning over it. The music video for the song is a combination of Dhillon and Sandhu’s sweet nothings, ranging from morning musings to trips around the sun. The video will either make you want to recreate it with your partner or call you single in 365 different languages, depending on your current relationship status. But that’s not the main concern here.

So, recently, we stumbled upon an Instagram reel shared by musician Sahil Samuel aka Naalayak. The reel was a snippet taken from the music video of the song ‘I Won’t Follow Through’ by singer Ratthew of which Naalayak was also a part. But what’s so special about this reel? Well, upon hearing it carefully, we could not help but notice the uncanny similarity between the tunes of ‘I Won’t Follow Through’ and AP Dhillon’s ‘With You’ and we just simply cannot believe it. After listening to the video, we were quick to peek into the comment section and noticed we were not the only ones who pointed out this eerie resemblance.

Sahil Samuel also shared a selfie on his Instagram story with ‘I Won’t Follow Through’ Music and tagged AP Dhillon, writing “Man, you broke my heart. Yeh, next level chori hai.”

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahil Samuel (@sahilsamuel_)



Take A Look:

One user said, “Thanks For Exposing AP Dhillon,” while tagging the Punjabi singer.

Another user mentioned, “AP Dhillon Ne Maar Suteya”.

“AP Dhillon inspired,” one user wrote, probably sarcastically.

‘I Won’t Follow Through’ was released almost a year back, while AP Dhillon’s ‘With You’ came out two weeks ago. You can check out both songs below:

Do you also think the two songs have similar beats? Let us know in the comment section below.

