Esha Deol, the daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, tried to follow in her parent’s footsteps and strive in Bollywood as an actress. She had debuted with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe in 2002, starring Aftab Shivdasani, with Sanjay Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan and Anupam Kher. Even though the actress went ahead with her career in acting, in the initial phase, she faced a lot of resistance from her father, Dharmendra.

Earlier, Hema Malini had also admitted the same. Now, Esha has talked about it in a recent interview and reflected on her father’s ‘orthodox Punjabi male’ mentality. Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

Esha Deol, in conversation with ETimes, shared her father, Dharmendra‘s ‘extreme possessiveness’ towards her and talking about how she faced resistance from him in the early phase of her career, the Dhoom actress pointed at his ‘orthodox Punjabi male’ attitude. She said, “This is sort of a way of showing how protective he is and nothing else. Time takes its own course, and everything falls into place eventually.”