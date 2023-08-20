Esha Deol, the daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, tried to follow in her parent’s footsteps and strive in Bollywood as an actress. She had debuted with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe in 2002, starring Aftab Shivdasani, with Sanjay Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan and Anupam Kher. Even though the actress went ahead with her career in acting, in the initial phase, she faced a lot of resistance from her father, Dharmendra.
Earlier, Hema Malini had also admitted the same. Now, Esha has talked about it in a recent interview and reflected on her father’s ‘orthodox Punjabi male’ mentality. Scroll ahead to get the scoop.
Esha Deol, in conversation with ETimes, shared her father, Dharmendra‘s ‘extreme possessiveness’ towards her and talking about how she faced resistance from him in the early phase of her career, the Dhoom actress pointed at his ‘orthodox Punjabi male’ attitude. She said, “This is sort of a way of showing how protective he is and nothing else. Time takes its own course, and everything falls into place eventually.”
Growing up in a strong women-oriented family gave her a lot of confidence to become something in life and be financially independent. Esha Deol added, “A lot of women around us are very strong-headed and work-oriented.” Sharing whether she would like to pass on that energy to her daughters, the actress mentioned, “Want to only encourage them and be a strong pillar of support for them. The way my grandmother was with my mother.”
Earlier in an episode of Koffee With Karan, Hema Malini admitted that Dharmendra was not keen about Esha stepping into Bollywood and he would keep himself away. She had said, “He was not keen on coming into films. He’s still not very comfortable with her working. But she took a decision so as a mother, I had to support her. Because I have brought her up in a different way, given her all the culture, the way she has to be brought up and she wanted to work in films.”
After taking a long break, Esha Deol returned to screens with the short film Ek Duaa.
