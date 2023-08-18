Dharmendra, often referred to as the ‘He-Man’ of Hindi cinema, is a legendary actor known for his versatile roles and charismatic on-screen presence. His son Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is also making big waves at the box office. However the veteran actor feels despite their success, their family has never been given its due.

With a career spanning over six decades, he has acted in a wide range of films. He believes, that not just he and Sunny, but Bobby Deol too is doing well for himself, yet nobody ‘acknowledges’ the work done by his family.

During a recent conversation with Times Now, Dharmendra revealed that his family maintains a non-promotional approach, preferring to allow their work to communicate their achievements. The veteran star shared that his family members, including Sunny Deol, refrain from self-promotion, even though Sunny has been associated with two monumental blockbusters. According to Dharmendra, Sunny steadfastly holds the belief that one’s accomplishments should be self-evident, rather than overtly highlighted.

Dharmendra added, “But my family has never been given our due.” He expressed that their family draws strength from the unwavering affection of their fans and remains unfazed by the industry’s potential oversight of their contributions to Hindi cinema. He noted that despite his role in the 1969 film ‘Satyakam’, which also featured Sharmila Tagore, Ashok Kumar, and Sanjeev Kumar, he did not receive any awards for his performance.

Sweeping through the box office since its debut on August 11, Sunny Deol’s latest release Gadar 2 has been breaking several records. Surpassing the remarkable mark of Rs 308.5 crore in the domestic market within just a week, this action-packed spectacle emerges as the second film of the year to achieve this milestone, following Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Dharmendra’s portrayal of Ranveer Singh’s grandfather has garnered a wave of affection and praise. His on-screen rapport with Shabana Azmi has also garnered accolades from many quarters. Dharmendra warmly commends the entire film team, including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar, for their collective efforts.

