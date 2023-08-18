Bollywood’s most anticipated films Gadar 2 and OMG 2 hit the big screens on August 11, facing a massive box office clash with each other. While both films have been performing extremely well, they have managed to drag audiences to the theatres and garner massive numbers. While Akshay Kumar starrer collected Rs 85 crore, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer earned Rs 284.83 crore at the box office within the first week of its release.

Ahead of the release, the lead actor Sunny Deol opened up about his 2nd instalment clashing with Akshay Kumar’s while and cited the example of his first instalment which had also faced a clash with Aamir’s Lagaan.

A few weeks back, Sunny Deol sat for a detailed interview with Aaj Tak where he opened up about the competition and the clash different films with during the first and second installment. He told the News Channel, “Dekhiye, competition uss waqt bhi tha jab humne Gadar lagai thi aur Lagaan thi aur log Lagaan Lagaan kar rahe the. Maine socha hi nahi tha. Maine bola meri Gadar hai jo hoga so hoga. Because us waqt woh hamare koi shauq hai kaise logon ko pakadna banana uski hawa banana, main unme se hoon nahi. Toh woh hawa bahut bani hui thi.”

He further added, “Lekin jab dono pictures lagi – Lagaan I have not seen, but it was a very good film – but Gadar ne jo dandha kia woh uska not even 2%-5% dandha hoga jo Gadar ne kia tha. So when they compare it that way, I say ‘I don’t see the comparison but definitely it was a good film.”

(Loose Translation: Competition was also there Gadar had released with Gadar and people were rooting for the Aamir Khan starrer. However, I hadn’t thought much about it and I was like ‘jo hoga so hoga’. Because at that time people use to make a big deal out of films as by casting big actors. However when both films releases, Lagaan didn’t even do 2%-5% business as compared to what Gadar did.)

