Akshay Kumar is an actor who defines success as the perfect example of an outsider after Shah Rukh Khan! He made his debut in the 90s and, interestingly, did not earn much. In fact, he was generally not the first choice of the filmmakers and did not have much of a choice to accept or reject the roles that came his way.

In one of his early interviews, the actor even revealed a point in his life when he was ready to leave everything and settle in Canada, the reason he gave up his Indian citizenship then. However, the tables turned, and he is one of the busiest and the highest-paid stars in the country. Do you know the actor currently might be earning almost Rs 500 per second?

That is almost Rs 26 Thousand Per Minute, Rs 1.5 lakh per hour. Hold your thoughts rn. Akshay Kumar earns Rs 3.75 crores per day for the hard work that goes into doing those roles! Yes, you read that right. The actor, who is reportedly charging a whopping 135 – 150 crores for his next film, according to a report in MensXP, generally takes 35 – 40 days to finish a shooting! And doing the math, this is what he earns.

However, you would be surprised to know that the actor who is now earning almost Rs 500 per second was once paid only Rs 21,000 for an ad that required him to shoot for 2 hours in the 90s. He made almost Rs 3 per second for that ad!

Coming to his salary, the actor was paid Rs 5000 for his first film. He currently charges more than 100 crores for his movies, and his reported salary for the next biggie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is said to be in the range of 135 – 150 crore. However, it was earlier reported to be 170 crores, but none verified the figures, which still are a rumour according to various Nevertheless, there is no denying the fact that he belongs to a 100+ crore fee club, and if he is reportedly earning around 150 crores for his upcoming film with Tiger Shroff, that is a 2,999,900% in 32 years!

That is how one should define success. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar’s salary saw a hike thrice in the last seven years. In 2016, a report by India TV claimed that Divya Khosla Kumar signed the actor for a Bhushan Kumar film for 56 crore fee. Akshay Kumar then jumped to almost 1 crore per day for his film Jolly LLB 2 according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar. In 2020 he was reportedly charging a whopping 100 crores per film after he was the only actor who stood tall at the Box Office with continuous hits.

None of these figures can be verified, but Akshay held the spot for the fourth highest-paid actor in the world according to Forbes a few years ago. However, these figures are when he is not producing a film. When Akshay is producing a film, he is considerably very lenient. In fact, he did not charge a single penny for his film OMG 2. Akshay currently has a great lineup of films, including Welcome To Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, Soorarai Pottru remake, The Great Indian Rescue, and many more.

