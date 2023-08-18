AP Dhillon rose to fame and gained massive popularity after his songs Brown Munde, Summer High, Dil Nu and others trended at the chartbusters.

He is now leading the headlines for not only his recent party for his docuseries but also for his relationship reports with the actress Banita Sandhu.

Now that the Punjabi singer is all over the news, do you know AP is one of the richest singers? Yes, that’s right. So, without wasting any time, let’s dive into the details of his net worth, annual income and more. Scroll ahead to read more about it.

AP Dhillon’s net worth

The Punjabi-Canadian singer AP Dhillon has an estimated $10 million net worth which is approximately Rs 83 crore in Indian currency. The upbeat rap style of his songs and relatable lyrics are what attract the audience most. Within a few years, he gained a lot of popularity across the world.

AP Dhillon’s Annual and Monthly Salary

AP’s career has been quite achieving. The singer charges more than Rs 10 lakhs per song, and he earns more than Rs 40 lakhs monthly. For the unversed, as per reports, Dhillon has an estimated annual income of whopping more than Rs 36 crores.

AP Dhillon’s net worth over the last 5 years

The Brown Munda has been living a dreamy life. However, the singer’s net worth has increased quite a lot over the five years. In 2019, he had a net worth of $6.9 million, while in 2020, it increased to $7 million. In 2021, his net worth was estimated at around $8 million, while in 2022, it was 9.5 million. And now, in 2023, it’s $10 million.

Not only from his music career but AP Dhillon earns quite a moolah from his brand endorsements. Apparently, the car enthusiast singer likes to keep BMW and Mercedes. in his garage.

What are your thoughts about AP Dhillon’s net worth? Don’t you think this Punjabi singer lives a luxurious life?

