Akshay Kumar is one of the highest-paid actors in this country, with his fee for a film going up to a staggering amount of 100+ crores. There were reports that the actor was very lenient with his pricing for his newly released film OMG 2 also starring Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. Now, Viacom 18’s COO has revealed the superstar’s exact price that was charged for the film.

You would be shocked to know that the actor, who is also co-producing the film, dropped his entire fee for the OMG sequel, which is getting rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. Even the reports saying the film costs 150 crore are totally baseless.

Producer Ajit Andhare, recently in a conversation with Pinkvilla, revealed that Akshay Kumar did not charge any fee for the film. In fact, he was very much involved in the process and had the intention to bring such a great subject to the audience. He even commented on the rumoured budget of the film to be 150 crores.

Andhare said, “The reports of the budget of OMG 2 are grossly exaggerated. On the contrary, Akshay (Kumar) didn’t charge a rupee in fee and in fact, walked alongside us in both the financial and creative risk involved in such a courageous film.”

He further revealed, “We share a long history & understanding with him as a Studio since OMG, Special 26, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and I have been totally in lockstep with him in taking up scripts that are unconventional but stand for something larger and meaningful. Without him this risk was impossible to take, he was fully invested both creatively and financially.”

According to the report even rumours of OMG 2 made on a budget of 50 crores are not true and the film has been made on a very controlled budget of 25 crores. A source to the publication said, “OMG 2 has been shot in a controlled environment, much like most of the social dramedies made in the Hindi Film Industry. The cost of production is a little under Rs 50 crore. For those unaware, even OMG (2012) was made on a controlled cost of Rs 25 crore only.”

For the unversed, OMG 2 created a lot of stir for Akshay Kumar playing Lord Shiva in a film based on the subject of s*x education. The film has received an A certificate from the censor board despite getting 24 cuts and has been criticised for the same.

Even the Raksha Bandhan actor recently took a dig at the censor board, saying that this is an adult film which should be shown in schools. Taking a sly dig, the actor said, “This is the first adult film that has been made specifically for teenagers. It should be actually shown in schools.”

OMG 2 currently stands at 85 crores and has entered in the top 10 list of Week 1 performers of Akshay Kumar films.

