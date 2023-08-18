The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri now claims to be a changed man. He now claims to be ‘less of a leftist’ and wants to tell tales of ‘real India.’ But with that, he also calls out Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar for their fiction work of art that he feels has damaged the ‘cultural fabric of India.’ Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Karan Johar recently made his directorial comeback with Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh led Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The family drama was accepted with arms wide open by audiences and is enjoying a good run at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, knocked it out of the park with his comeback film Pathaan after the Zero debacle. Despite their successful innings, it looks like Vivek isn’t happy with the big names of Bollywood.

Vivek Agnihotri spoke about his changed approach towards cinema and told DNA, “I changed with experience and age, particularly when I travelled across India and I saw the real India. Not that I was not exposed to that India but this was the first time I saw it as a filmmaker. I saw there are so many stories that nobody has ever told and that is the biggest crime filmmakers have committed in the country.”

Vivek Agnihotri continued, “After the advent of Amitabh Bachchan as a superstar – not the one from Deewar but one from Shehanshah – the cinema after that never told real stories. Especially Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan’s cinema, that has actually damaged the cultural fabric of India in a very disastrous way. So, I felt it was important to tell real, honest stories.”

We wonder what Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan think about these remarks.

