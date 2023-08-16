Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was left in tears after he watched the upcoming film ‘Ghoomer’, starring his son Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, back to back twice.

Big B wrote on his blog: “So yes saw GHOOMER back to back twice .. Sunday afternoon .. and then at night again .. and the verdict is beyond mention .. simply INCREDIBLE .. eyes have been in the aqua flow from the very first frame .. and when the progeny is involved , they flow copiously .. and each reaction has some wonder in their thoughts and words and deeds .. each notices something that is so endearing and appealing.”

Amitabh Bachchan shared that the emotions of the film relate to cricket, the tale of a girl and her ambition. “But it is really the feel of the depiction and its impress upon not just the game, but of the effect of family , of the Mother , of what middle India stands for in our lives… It is the simplicity of the way the narration occurs .. it is the deftness with which R. Balki has knitted before us, in the simplest of manner, a most complex idea .. of losers and winners .. of what each one of us has been through ..”

Amitabh Bachchan then shared the “most powerful written, spoken word.”

He then wrote: “I know what a loser feels, and experiences; I want to know what a winner feels and experiences .. sheer brilliance in the writing and in expression what each one of us have experienced in our lives .. each of us .. each one of us have faced failure at some point or the other in our lives .. and we are aware and know how it feels .. but .. how does a winner feel when he succeeds.”

“That is the challenge we all face .. we all strive for .. we all struggle for .. and then when we find that door is shut .. we break it open and ENTER .. to achieve what we have wanted to all our lives .. that is the learning .. the template of living,” Big B wrote further.

“And when it is portrayed in a most creative subtle manner .. the respect and applaud is tremendous .. WIN AND FEEL IT .. IT IS THE MOST DESIRED FEEL OF THE HUMAN .. YOU KEEP BANGING AT THE DOOR .. AND ONE DAY IT OPENS.”

‘Ghoomer’ revolves around Anina, a young batting prodigy, who loses her right hand in an accident. An unsympathetic, failed cricketer gives her new hope, trains her with unconventional techniques, to turn her fate around. Ghoomer is a new style of bowling they invent.

