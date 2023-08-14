Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has received a huge opening at the box office with over Rs. 130 crores and has become the second-highest opening Hindi film this year. Following this, the makers organised a success press conference of the film on Monday in Mumbai where the lead actor was seen in a different mood.

Speaking at the press conference, Sunny Deol said that he is amazed by the love that he has been receiving for Gadar 2, especially from two generations. He spoke about the greatness of his father, veteran actor, Dharmendra and expressed his reservation about demarcation of audiences into classes and masses.

The 65-year-old actor said, “Papa ne jaisa cinema kiya, aaj tak kisi ne aisa cinema nahin kiya. He’s an actor who has given super-hits in all genres. Is there any actor today who can claim that he did comedy, drama, action, emotional films and all of them worked? Aaj ke zamane mein ek bhi aisa actor nahin aur pehle ke zamane mein bhi nahin tha. Sirf papa the. But he never talked about it. The aam junta knew about it. Industry nahin bol sakti thi kyun ki woh bahut hi bada aadmi tha. Waisa banna mushkil tha. Aise aadmi ki badhaayi nahi kar sakte toh uske baare mein shant rehte hai. And we are bhola bhala. We don’t bother about what someone has to say. Hum junta ke saath juude hue hai.”

Sunny Deol added, “The junta has given Tara Singh and his family a place in their hearts. They also want a family like Tara’s. Aur uss parivar ki taakat uska pyaar hai. And when he faces a problem, he stands up. Aur fir uske saath rab juudta hai. Rab uske andar aa jaata hai. Mushkil waqt pe har family mein rab aa hi jaata hai. That’s what we call miracle. And that’s what people can see (in Gadar 2) and they are loving it.”

Soon after this many fans started speculating that the actor has allegedly taken an indirect jibe at Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. For the unversed, although Big B and Dharmendra are good friends, they reportedly used to have a healthy rivalry in the 70s and 80s.

There were also rumours that Amitabh and Sunny have had their shares of rivalry as well. The two actors initially shared a good relationship but slowly when Sunny Deol started making his own stardom, many veteran actors, including the ‘Piku’ actor allegedly felt insecure.

However, if reports are to believed, the misunderstandings between them reached at its peak on the sets of Insaniyat. There were speculations that Amitabh’s role in the film Insaniyat was very small, but later his role was increased which was not appreciated by Sunny. At the same time, the film’s poster had also reportedly sidelined Sunny and put more focus on Amitabh, which left Sunny quite angry. Though the latter never said anything in public, the two actors didn’t work together anymore.

