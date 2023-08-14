Gadar 2 has taken the box office by storm and how! Ever since the film hit the screen its been making waves despite facing a clash with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2. Both films have been attracting their set of audiences that have made both the film have a stupendous collection at the ticket window. For the unversed, the film collected Rs 51. 70 crore, making it a total of Rs 134.88 crore on its first weekend. As the film enjoys a massive response at the box office, leading actor Sunny Deol along with director Anil Sharma.

Recently the makers hosted a press conference where they addressed media on the success of the film and spilt the beans on the same. However, during the conference, he slammed people for calling his recently released film ‘massy’. Scroll down for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roaring at the event, Sunny Deol slammed the ‘massy’ word and said, “I promise all my fans ki main aisi hi filmein banaunga! Aaj kal kehte hai na – masses. What do you mean by masses? Public is public! Hum sab public hai. Aap ‘mass’ bolke kuch logon ko neeche dikha rahe ho? Aapko lagta hai ki aap bade ho? Aapko saalon ko akal nahin hai. Unko samaj hi nahin hai Hindustan ki. Apne mulk ko samjho.”

He further added, “Often we copy stuff from other industries. Apne aap ko ubhaaro. Kala woh hoti hai. Hamare yahan itni kala thi. Poori duniya hamari kala chori karke le ke gayi thi and look where they have reached. Don’t ape them. They are fine-tuning their art. And we copy them. Why can’t we think original? Often some filmmakers tell them ‘Yeh uss picture ka scene hai. Isko karein?’. I ask them ‘Aap koi naya scene soch nahin sakte?’. I never like to perform a scene which has already been done before.”

Meanwhile in the same conference, he also addressed his father Dharmendra’s kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Sunny Deol’s comment on Gadar 2 being called massy film? Do let us know.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Reacted To Critics’ Giving Him A ‘Golden Kela Award’ For Worst Actor Of The Year’ & Later Roasted Them Brutally, “Should Have Their Skins Peeled…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News