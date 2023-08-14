It was a good third weekend for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as it collected more than 10 crores. The film has been having a good run ever since its release and the hold in the second week was what further re-established its interest amongst the audiences. This is the reason why despite a tsunami like Gadar 2 on one side and a well appreciated OMG 2 on the other, the Karan Johar film still managed to slip in and extract over 10 crores at theatres.

There was constant growth right through the weekend with Friday bringing in 2.35 crores, Saturday seeing a jump in numbers with 3.70 crores been accumulated and Sunday further consolidating the film’s stand by earning 4.50 crores. Again, it could have comfortably crossed the 5 crores mark on both Saturday and Sunday had there been more screens and prime time shows at its disposal since at least at multiplexes in urban centres, the film is finding audiences every weekend.

Nonetheless, the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer has managed to collect 131.33 crores now and in the process lifetime total of Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi (129.10 crores) has been surpassed. At least 10 crores more will come during the weekdays and that will help it overtake Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy lifetime (140 crores) as well.

