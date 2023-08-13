Alia Bhatt, after ruling over Bollywood for a decade, has stepped foot in Hollywood and has already been making quite a noise across the world. Her latest web film, ‘Heart Of Stone’, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in lead roles. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix and is also receiving a lot of rave reviews.

However, amid all the excitement, Alia is getting bashed for flaunting overtly whitish skin tone in one of the interviews for ‘Heart Of Stone’. Netizens have been saying all the mean things to the actress. Scroll ahead to read further.

In one of the events for her Hollywood debut, Alia Bhatt was seen flaunting her rather crazy whitish skin tone, and it grabbed netizens’ attention as they pointed out the actress might have injected Glutathione injection into her skin. Now, the report is resurfacing once again all over the internet, and it reached Reddit as well. A huge lot of netizens are now bashing Alia for flaunting her white skin tone to match the Hollywood look.

Check out the post shared on Reddit’s r/BollyBlindsNGossip:

One of the comments that can be read on the post says, “Stupid question but why is it called a ‘glow up’ only when a person becomes fair from dark? It’s like people think you are prettier when you are fair.”

Another one wrote, “In interview she looked as fair as Gal Gadot.. so had a doubt”, while another one penned, “Maybe she is trying to become more ethnically British, like her nationality is.”

One commented, “Alia bhatt is also slowly suggesting that she has british passport and many hollywood pages had said british actress alia bhatt.”

Another netizen mentioned, “Alia should feel ashamed to get herself white washed so much cos playing as a white woman. I have never seen THAT level of skin whitening in bollywood.”

One of them even dissed the actress with her film Brahmastra and wrote, “Brahmastra itne saal pura indoor shoot kiya na green screen wale studio mein, toh gori ho gayi.”

A few even mentioned Kajol, Bipasha Basu, and Deepika Padukone’s names as well. The trolling never ends, and being under the spotlight for most of the time, every celebrity has to go through their audience’s minute scrutiny. But what do you think about it? Let us know.

