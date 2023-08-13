Finally, the time has come to witness the original king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan, in a romantic track. SRK has unveiled the teaser for ‘Chaleya,’ a romantic number from the movie “Jawan,” featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara for the very first time.

After the energetic celebratory number “Zinda Banda,” the makers are all set to present a gentle romantic song to the audience. The song ‘Chaleya’ is scheduled for release on August 14th.

Recently, during the #AskSRK session, the Jawan star mentioned that ‘Chaleya’ is his favourite song from the film – romantic, sweet, and gentle. Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of SRK’s captivating romance on screen.

Jawan is a presentation by Red Chillies Entertainment, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film is set to release worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Netizens expressed their excitement in the comment section of the post as one wrote, “Sure Shot Chartbuster.”

Another said, “Romantic Wala SRK after a long time 🥺❤️

Can’t wait for Chaleya”

Followed by one saying, “Banger of the year on the way,” while one said, “A romantic song of SRK after 2018, FINALLY”, and “Sounds beautiful and melodious.”

The Love of Jawan. Romantic. Gentle Sweet. #Chaleya out on Monday!

Anirudh you are magical. Farah as always love u. Arijit u make me sound like love, yet again. Shilpa u sound divine & Kumaar your poetry ‘bahut changi hai’#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in… pic.twitter.com/ZyNPe1Z8mM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 12, 2023

