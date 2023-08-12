Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap never shies away from speaking his mind. Time and again, we have seen him calling out people while slamming them. In his latest interview, the Gangs Of Wasseypur director has made a shocking revelation about quitting filmmaking. Yes, you heard that right! Recently, the filmmaker made India proud when his film Kennedy – starring Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone and Abhilash Thapliyal, received a 7-minute long standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Earlier, he was in the news for standing against the ban on The Kerala Story. Kennedy is the 1st Indian film that screened in the midnight section at The Grand Lumiere Theatre. With ‘Kennedy’, Kashyap returned to the Cannes Film Festival, where he previously presented films such as ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’, ‘Ugly’, ‘Bombay Talkies’ and the two-part gangster drama ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’.

Now in a recent interview, Anurag Kashyap has opened up about quitting filmmaker in India and doing it somewhere else. He told News18, “The negativity did get to me for some time for one or two years. But I think, I was done with it by 2021. But I was really affected by it for two years. Everything was affected and I was actually thinking about somewhere else.”

He further added, “My friends from South invited me to make films in Tamil. My friend from Kerala invited me to make films in Malayalam. I also got invitation to make German and French films. But since I don’t know the languages, how would I be able to make them in the first place? All these things happened and I thought I should move out. But then I am glad I decided to stay. And now it’s over. Now it doesn’t affect me. I don’t even have the need to justify anything. I just want to keep making films. And I’ve been writing and writing and writing.”

Well, how shocked are u to listen to Anurag Kashyap’s revelation? Do let us know.

