Shah Rukh Khan is a worldwide star and no one can deny his massive stardom. You know you have an effect on the people when you vanish for years on end and are still welcomed with wide open arms. For the immaculate actor, it all started when he was in college, which is when he got invested in acting. Owing to his strong fan base, people are always looking for more information on how the actor stepped into the field. Speaking of the same, a letter has surfaced on the Internet where he talks about his early acting days.

The letter that is six pages long states the date and it derivative that the actor wrote it during his last year at Delhi’s Hans Raj College. He explains that since the onset he was very much interested in sports like hockey, cricket, football, and more. He then explains how and why he got into acting. Little did he know that his one leap of faith would make him the most accomplished Bollywood star int he history.

In the letter making rounds on social media and posted on Reddit in the sub-reddit r/BollyBlindsNGossip, Shah Rukh Khan writes, “I was always very good at copying people and mimicking. It started off with Hema Malini and I graduated to Dev Anand, Prithvi Raj Kapoor and Raj Babbar. Mentioning of Raj Babbar, I just remembered how I really got interested in acting. My father had a chain of restaurants in and around Delhi.” He also mentions in the letter that he won a number of awards in his performances which boosted his confidence even further that allowed him to explore more roles.

The ‘Jawan’ actor also mentions about some of the off-beat roles he played as he was typecast. He continues writing, “My first role was that of ‘Kallu Bania’ in a small school production of Andher Nagari Chaupat Raja. Then came the role of SNOW WHITE’S wicked mother and I was “typecast”, in a girl’s role henceforward. The queen in Rumpelstiltskin and nurse in Mad House play followed.”

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, and more.

What do you think of this letter penned by Shah Rukh Khan?

