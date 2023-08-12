Even before making her acting debut, Shah Rukh Khan’s darling daughter has become an internet sensation. The star kid, who enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media, has a number of fan accounts to her credit. The actress, who’s gearing up for her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, will be seen sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina and others.

Before her debut film hits the big screens, she’s been making glamorous appearances whenever she steps out. Recently, she became the talk of the town when she stepped out with her mother Gauri Khan. Scroll down for details.

Last night, Suhana Khan stepped out wearing a black halter-neck dress. Soon after she was captured making her way to the car, she was seen handing out some money to the woman standing behind her, asking for money. As the video went viral, netizens hailed her for her actions. Check out the video shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Kitni kharaab duniya hai ye? Jeene diya karo re logo ko! Dono taraf muh mat kholo. Mujhe na toh Suhana Pasand hai na hi Shah rukh par iska matlab yeh nahi ki apne andar k insaan ko maar doo??? Ab paise di toh uss me kya problems?? Chalo tum logo k according Bhale dad ka hi hai, par diya na, nahi dnge toh ye bhi bologe ki apne baap ka paisa bhi nahi de sakti, kya matlab iss ameeri ka, hamne hi isse superstar banaya aur hamse attitude and blah blah and many things”

While another said, “I feel sorry for the woman screaming, we should all work together to stop world poverty and stop supporting these celebs, cuz the rich just keep getting richer and hopefully in the future everyone will be billionaires so the rich can’t flex their Gucci shoes.”

A third netizen wrote, “Pata nahi kya chalra Aaj kal, paise do tho bolenge Show off, baap k paise uda Rahi hai, PR stunt and blah blah, Paise na de toh Ghamandi hai, Chudail hai, Kaali kaluthi hai, kya hai yeh sab…. Stop trolling guys”

A fourth one said, “Everyone commenting baap ka paisa… Har baap apne baccho k liye hi kamata to please… Stop criticizing.”

What are your thoughts on the viral video? Do let us know.

