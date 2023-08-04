Ever before making it big in the entertainment industry, Shah Rukh Khan’s darling daughter Suhana Khan became a face of an international make-up brand. The actress attracted harsh criticism and backlash when she was announced as the brand ambassador. Much before that, she became the talk of the town when she posed for an international magazine. Now, the actress is once again in the news for all the shocking reasons. Scroll down for the details.

Recently, a Reddit user took to social media to share Suhana’s poster and here’s how everyone’s reacting to it. The star kid is all to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies where she will be seen alongside Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and many others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, a Reddit user shared Suhana Khan’s brand promotion poster on the social media and netizens feel, the brand has colour corrected her skin tone. Some of the also feel she looks like actress Ankita Lokhande. The caption read, “Suhana Khan colour corrected pro max. She looks Ankita Lokhande.”

Commenting on the post a user wrote, “God forbid a woman is dusky in ads. tf are these brands smoking these days,” while another said, “They could have easily found a shade as per Suhana’s actual dusky colour tone. That’s the whole point of a credible international makeup brand that they are inclusive, isn’t it?

A third user wrote, “Why did the brand apply pancake makeup to Suhana’s dusky face? It’s not flattering.” While fourth one commented, “Looks like she used the cream her dad sold.” A fifth netizen said, Years of watching Papa in “Fair and Handsome” ads must have affected her.”

A sixth Reddit user commented, “Wow wdf! Brands could have easily used her dusky skintone to come up with something new and inspiring but their obsession with fair skin is never gonna get old. Her PR could have also used this concept to make her relatable to fellow Indians but looks like she will always be a privileged,insecure rich girl.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Suhana Khan being trolled for the poster? Do let us know.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Sushmita Sen Gets Compared To Rakhi Sawant After Her Changed Appearance Grabs Attention Of The Internet, Netizens Say “What Has She Done Achchi Bhali To Thi!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News