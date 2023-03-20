Suhana Khan is a one-star kid that is currently on the lookout by all the critics and her fans. She’s Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter and will soon be making her acting debut with Netflix’s ‘The Archies’. The beauty was spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier today and she politely obliged all her fans and took selfies with them and now, netizens are reacting to her down-to-earth nature and sweet gesture on social media. Scroll below to take a look at the video.

Suhana is yet to make her Bollywood debut and is already quite popular on social media with over 3 million followers on Instagram. The 22-year-old often shares fashionable pictures of herself while also giving fans a sneak peek of her luxurious life.

Earlier today, Suhana Khan was spotted in casual attire at the Mumbai airport where she donned a basic crop top that she paired with cargo pants and looked stylish in it. She accessorised her look with sunglasses and a luxury sling bag.

Take a look at her video below:

Isn’t she so pretty!

Reacting to Suhana Khan’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “A cute girl with ever smiling face and she always gives good vibe”

Another user commented, “so cute 💫💫💫✨✨✨so humble and down to earth … just like their father.”

A third user commented, “She started to look like Deepika Padukone. Very pretty”

A fourth user commented, “She is sweet and humble ❤️”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana’s latest appearance in the city? Tell us in the space below.

