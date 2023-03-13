Recently, Deepika Padukone made India proud when she presented her nation on the prestigious 95th Academy Awards. The diva looked stunning in a black gown as she introduced RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ performance at the Oscars. While the film was bestowed with a few awards in different categories, she became the talk of the town for different reasons. In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood’s top actress Deepika was misidentified as Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey’s wife, Camila Alves. Yes, you heard that right!

Taking to their website, a renowned image-sharing site shared DP’s look from the award show and tagged her as ‘Camila Alves’. Soon after the screenshot for the same surfaced on the web, netizens bashed the site left, right and centre for the huge blunder.

Reacting to Deepika Padukone being called Camila Alves, a user wrote, “um, getty images this is deepika padukone. you appear to have confused her with camila alves. deepika’s actually quite famous in her own right – 72 million insta followers and an award-winning career.”

Another wrote, “literally every getty photo of indian actor deepika padukone at the #Oscars right now names her as brazilian model & designer camila alves. #Oscar #Oscar2023”

A third user said, “Hey @BuzzFeed, this is Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone), the highest paid actress in Bollywood. Your ignorance and racial blindness is showing. Please fix.”

“She is bigger than 90 percent attendees at Oscars! This is racism at it’s best,” wrote a 4th user.

Confieso que pensé que era Camila Alves ( la esposa de Matthew Mcconaughey ) cuando la vi presentando 🤣🙉 En realidad es Deepika Padukone, la actriz de Bollywood . Es impresionante mega parecida . pic.twitter.com/Zq5H16mLCq — Lucrecia – FINALLY THE HOMA (@LuloAvecita) March 13, 2023

Hey @BuzzFeed, this is Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone), the highest paid actress in Bollywood. Your ignorance and racial blindness is showing. Please fix.https://t.co/qkjvtNmtGO pic.twitter.com/wT3Jf5FgS2 — Fatima Syed (@fatimabsyed) March 13, 2023

She is bigger than 90 percent attendees at Oscars! This is racism at it’s best — Saurabh Singh (@Saurabh70144161) March 13, 2023

Meanwhile, at Oscar 2023, RRR’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’ won Best Original Song, leaving behind names like Lady Gaga, Diane Warren and Rihanna.

Coming back to Deepika Padukone’s work, after the box office success of Pathaan, she will next be seen collaborating with the same director for Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. She also has Project K alongside Prabhas in the pipeline.

