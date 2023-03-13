Bollywood’s veteran actor and filmmaker, Satish Kaushik (66), passed away on March 9, 2023, in Delhi due to a heart attack. Just a day after his demise, a Delhi-based businessman, Vikas Malu’s wife, Sanvi Malu, claimed that the actor did not die of natural causes. She accused her husband of being involved in Kaushik’s death and revealed their financial dispute. The late actor’s wife, Shashi Kaushik, has finally come forward and reacted to the allegations. She has called them fake and accused Sanvi of defaming her late husband. Scroll ahead to read all about it.

Sanvi, in her official statement to Delhi Police, claimed that her husband was involved in Kaushik’s death as he owed the latter Rs 15 crore. She stated that Vikas could not return the money and planned on killing the actor because of it. Before his death, it is to be noted that Satish was partying at Vikas’s farmhouse in Delhi.

Satish Kaushik’s wife, Shashi, finally broke her silence on murder allegations. She called Sanvi’s claims baseless and the reports of financial transactions fake. While talking to ABP News, she explained that Satish and Vikas Malu were friends, and the latter never borrowed money from her husband. She said, “The cops have verified everything. I don’t understand how she is claiming that he had been administered drugs and murdered. I don’t understand why she is trying to defame my husband after he has passed away.” Shashi also claimed that Sanvi probably plans to extort money from her husband and is tainting Satish’s reputation.

Delhi Police had initiated an inquiry into Satish Kaushik’s death after Sanvi’s allegations. They revealed that no suspicious activity was involved in the late actor’s death, and he had died of a heart attack. Shashi also said in the interview that Kaushik’s post-mortem report clarified that he had 98% blockage and no trace of drugs in his body.

