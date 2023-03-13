Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a massive fan following and his fans love him for his onscreen performance, wit, and charm. We have often seen his spontaneous humour in several interviews and award functions. He once had a witty response to a reporter claiming Anushka Sharma started the wedding trend.

In 2018, superstars Anushka and Katrina Kaif came to launch the trailer of his Zero. At the event, SRK charmed many with his wit and even cracked a room full of media persons as usual. At the time, a reporter credited Anushka and Virat Kohli for starting the ‘trend’ of getting married.

Shah Rukh Khan then hilariously told the reporter, “Ye trend (getting married) toh mere maa baap ne shuru kiya tha.” Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif who were sitting by his side, couldn’t stop cracking up, just like us. The superstar further revealed his initial reaction when he saw the first picture from Anushka and Virat’s Italy wedding shared by the couple.

In his patent witty style, Shah Rukh Khan replied to Katrina’s comment and said, “You’re right. Even I felt it. Jab maine dekha maine bhi kaha.. Virat Kohli se meri shaadi honi chahiye thi.” Take a look at the hilarious video below:

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif had a totally different take of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding photo as she said, “Anushka’s wedding was so beautiful and classy that it re-inspired us to be in love all again. I remember when I saw that picture (Anushka and Virat’s first wedding photo) I got all sentimental. And I was like ‘wow, that’s so nice’. And I know everyone felt that way because that picture had so much beauty. Everyone who looked at it was reminded of love again… you know.. in that moment.”

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s recent release Pathaan is breaking all the box office records.

