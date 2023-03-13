Like how Shah Rukh Khan is synonymous with the name ‘Rahul’, Salman Khan is with the name ‘Prem’. Sooraj Barjatya and Rajshri Productions have a lot to do with that. Barjatya and Salman have given some of the greatest hits for Bollywood in a family-drama genre. As per the latest update, they will be collaborating for a new film after 2015’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Scroll below to know all the deets!

Salman’s Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! along with other films became Bollywood classics and his association with Barjatya’s Rajshri gave us some of the iconic family films. Now, as per the latest update, the production house is reuniting with Salman for one more time.

As per an exclusive report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the development has revealed that Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya will be reuniting for a film which has been tentatively titled as ‘Prem Ki Shadi’. It is said to be a Diwali 2024 release. The source stated, “Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya have been discussing Prem Ki Shaadi for a while now and the film is now in the stage of hitting the floors this year. Salman and Sooraj are looking to start Prem Ki Shaadi in November/December 2023. With the film, Sooraj plans to celebrate love in the backdrop of nuclear families and is among the most special subjects that he has developed till date.”

Further speaking of Salman Khan-Sooraj Barjatya’s provisionary titled film, Prem Ki Shadi, they revealed, “Sooraj Barjatya will get into the process of locking the female lead and key ensemble cast of Prem Ki Shaadi in a couple of months. While his films have always had romantic tracks leading to “shaadi”, this time around, the entire conflict revolves around the life of a married couple with strong family elements.”

Not only this the actor has quite a few more projects in his kitty and referring to those the source shared, “Salman has been offered a film each by Mythri, Dharma Productions, Dil Raju, Aamir Khan Productions, and Sajid Nadiadwala that have the potential of being his Eid 2024 offering. He is talking to all stakeholders, apart from developing a couple of in-house films under his banner, Salman Khan Films. He will take a call on his Eid 2024 offering hopefully by April, as the idea is to start a new film by June 2023.”

Well, it always has been a joy for movie lovers and people who enjoy watching films with family whenever Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya have come together. As of now, Salman is gearing up for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which again is a family-action drama and is set to release on 21st April on the occasion of Eid.

