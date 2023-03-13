Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has put on a solid show at the box office over its first extended weekend. After a good start, the film went down the next two days but returned strongly on Saturday and Sunday. While the rom-com continues to earn a healthy total, a lot is going on about the film’s budget. Now, KRK is claiming that the cost is 200 crores and has posted an alleged proof.

For the unversed, TJMM received positive reviews from most critics upon its release. However, the audience word-of-mouth has been mixed. The film is doing a good enough job for its genre and aims to hit the century mark at a current pace. However, as per some reports, the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer won’t become a clean box office success due to its hefty budget.

While some claim Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s budget is under 100 crores, others are calling it an over-budgeted rom-com with a landing cost ranging from 120 to 160 crores. Amid such confusion, KRK has posted a video featuring T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and claims that TJMM is made at a whopping 200 crores. In the video, Bhushan clearly mentions that Luv Ranjan‘s film costs 200 crores.

I said that landing cost of #TJMM is ₹200Cr and #BhushanKumar has confirmed it himself. This is the #Jalwa of #KRK the No.1 critic in the world. pic.twitter.com/2dbF9mvGwk — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 11, 2023

However, the video is highly debatable as Bhushan Kumar didn’t mention Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s name in it. For those who don’t know, Luv Ranjan was also supposed to make an action-drama with Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn, which is shelved as of now. Some netizens believe that Bhushan is addressing the budget of Ranbir, Ajay’s film and not TJMM.

Only time will tell, what’s the actual budget of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Till then, stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

