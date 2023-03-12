Tamannaah Bhatia has been in the film industry for nearly two decades, and the actress impressed the audience with her work in Hindi and Telugu cinema. While she has often opened up about her work, one thing that the actress has been tight-lipped about is her dating life. However, Tamannaah recently opened up about her dating rumours with Vijay Varma and here’s what she has to say.

Tamannaah and Vijay were first rumoured to be dating after a video of them kissing at a New Year’s Eve party went viral on the internet. While it has been months, the two stars did not comment on the rumours.

Despite their dating rumours, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma did not shy away from giving a glimpse of their close bond on Instagram. The Baahubali actress even revealed how she calls Varma “Tamatar” via an IG story. Now, the actress broke silence on her romance rumours and dismissed them immediately.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Tamannaah Bhatia addressed the rumours of her dating Varma and said such gossips often make rounds after two actors work together. She added she does not want to clarify them. The Babli Bouncer actress said, “We have done a film together. Such rumours keep going around. Clarifying all of them is just not necessary. I have nothing more to say about it.”

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma reportedly met on the sets of their upcoming anthology, Lust Stories 2, and soon hit it off. The duo will lead Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in the Netflix project. Moreover, on Valentine’s Day, Vijay Varma’s story saw two sets of feet, one of which reportedly was of Tamannaah Bhatia, as fans had earlier spotted her wearing the same pair of shoes as in the photo.

