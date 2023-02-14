While the entire world is celebrating Valentine’s Day with their loved ones, Bollywood actor Vijay Varma also seems to be eager to spill the beans about his love life. It has not been too long since Varma was spotted kissing Tamannaah Bhatia at a New Year’s eve party. Now, when love is in the air, the Darlings actor dropped another hint about his ladylove.

The rumoured couple was last spotted kissing in a viral video from a New Year’s eve party. Despite the rumours, the two have been tight-lipped about their relationship status.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, several Bollywood celebrities are sharing glimpses of how they are celebrating the day of love. While many dropped pictures with their better halves, Vijay Varma went for a rather aesthetic way of confirming his dating status. Taking to his Instagram stories, the actor shared a picture of two sets of feet and added a bouncing heart sticker. As he did not mention anyone in the story, fans did not take much time to spot Tamannaah Bhatia’s sneakers and jacket in the photo.

Take a look:

Netizens are seemingly convinced that the other pair of feet in front of Vijay Varma in the picture are of the Baahubali actress. A Reddit user shared two pictures of Varma and Bhatia as evidence to support the argument. The actress was once spotted carrying a similar jacket, as shown in the picture, at the airport. On the other hand, Varma had earlier posted a picture of his sneakers on Instagram. However, neither Varma nor Bhatia have addressed the dating rumours to date.

The duo reportedly met on the sets of the upcoming anthology Lust Stories 2, where they will lead Sujoy Ghosh’s segment. According to a leading daily, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia first met on the sets of the film and soon hit it off.

Apart from the New Year’s eve bash, they have also been spotted having a gala time at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt Ate & Left No Crumbs, Dazzled In A Sequined Saree At Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani’s Reception, Making Our Hearts Go “Oo Haseena Zulfo Wali Jaane Jahan”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News