Punjabi singer turned Bollywood actor Diljit Dosanjh is no less than a social media star. After ruling the Punjab industry, he made his Hindi film debut with Udta Punjab opposite Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Alia Bhatt. He later went on to feature in films like Phillauri, Welcome to New York, Soorma with Taapsee Pannu, Arjun Patiala, Good Newwz, and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

He was recently seen in a Netflix film Jogi directed by Ek Tha Tiger filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. The GOAT singer often shares videos from his international concerts taking the web by storm.

However, currently, Diljit Dosanjh is making headlines for altogether different reasons. Owing to his latest interview, the Good Newwz actor has become the talk of the town. The singer-turned-actor in the same interview opened up about not being able to network in the industry as he can’t attend parties or call up people every day.

Speaking to Film Companion, Diljit Dosanjh opened up about doing lesser films and giving less priority to Bollywood. He said, “It is not just Bollywood. Nothing, apart from music, is high priority for me. Music is the love that I will do. I am not born and brought up in Mumbai, I don’t even know many people here. Earlier I used to feel it’s my minus point that I can’t mingle with people but now I feel it’s a plus that thankfully I can’t do that. I love myself.

“I can’t do networking, I can’t attend parties, can’t call people up everyday. I have seen actors who video call their producers six times from the sets! I am not kidding! They tell them, ‘We are now doing this, now doing that’. Main kaha hadd ho gayi (I think this is too much). I just can’t do this,” added the Born To Shine singer.

Diljit Dosanjh went on to reveal that he can’t make desperate attempts to star in Bollywood films by pleasing the filmmakers. “I can’t do it, so I let it be, and take up what comes to me. Banda khush hona chahiye (you should be happy). You can work with a big director after desperate attempts, after pleasing them… All the talks that happen are so fake I can’t even bare to hear it. They also know it but it is not their fault, I think this is how it works,” said the singer.

