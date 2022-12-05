Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most popular names in Bollywood right now. The actress has been making headlines off late in connection with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s 200 crore money laundering case. Now, there’s a viral video of the Kick actress going viral on social media where she was crowned Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006 and spoke about cosmetic surgeries. Scroll below to watch the video.

We live in the age of social media where everything is so out and about, it’s not easy to hide anything for actors in their private lives. In fact, with changing times, Bollywood celebrities have become vocal about their plastic and cosmetic surgeries and openly accept them and have been breaking the taboo around them.

In the viral video, Jacqueline Fernandez is dressed in a shimmery gown and was seen speaking on the stage in the question round of Miss Sri Lanka 2006. The actress said, “I do believe cosmetic surgery is an unfair advantage because it goes against the whole concept of beauty pageants, and that is to celebrate the natural beauty of women.”

Jacqueline Fernandez added, “And plus, if it comes to cosmetic surgery being encouraged, it will become a matter of who can afford it, opposed to who can’t afford the cosmetic surgery. And that is not what beauty pageants are about.”

Take a look at her video below:

That’s an insightful answer and a way to look at cosmetic surgeries in a different way which isn’t bad. However, this video does have mixed reactions from netizens on Instagram.

What are your thoughts about Jacqueline Fernandez talking about cosmetic surgeries in a throwback video? Tell us in the space below.

