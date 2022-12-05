Actor Kartik Aaryan has had quite a year breaking the streak of flops at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released in May this year. He has bagged quite a few projects and is currently reaping the fruit of his hard work over the years and is also taking risks by coming out of his comfort genre of comedy.

Kartik had been praised by both the critics and the audience for his portrayal of Rooh Baba in his last release taking over the franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa and also for his latest release Freddie, where he played the role of an obsessed and toxic lover.

In a recent interview with News 18, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is elated with the current applauds and success, and he candidly said, “I’ve become the number one choice for a lot of filmmakers, and I want it to continue. It might sound like I’m a bit arrogant or that I’ve become over-confident, but it motivates me as well.” As per sources, he has been roped in for another Akshay Kumar classic sequel, Hera Pheri. Speaking about his plans for the future he says, “I’ve always said that I want to become the number one actor. My aim is for filmmakers to believe that nobody can do a part better than me.” The 32-year-old further adds, “I want ki mere alaava koi aur actors unko na dikhe [other actors shouldn’t be visible to them except me]. I think I’m reaching there. And by next year, there won’t be any other option but me (as their first choice for films).”

Recently, the teaser of Kartik‘s upcoming film Shehzada was out, which is a remake of Allu Arjun’s film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, released in 2020; on that context, Kartik Aaryan has stated that he is open to doing films in other languages too. He said, “I’m open to doing films in any language, but it completely depends on the script, but I would love to do a Telugu or a Tamil film.” He also spoke about his personal life a little, saying he is open to love but he also feels it is the right time to focus on his career, and he has no pressure from his family to get married. Besides Shehzada, other movies that he has in his bag are Satyaprem Ki Katha, Captain India and Hera Pheri 3.

Kartik Aaryan’s latest film Freddie released on the OTT platform of Disney+Hotstar on 2nd December. For more such Bollywood news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

