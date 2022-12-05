Finally, the makers of Hera Pheri have paid heed to fans’ requests and decided to bring Akshay Kumar back. Yes, you heard that right! Khiladi Kumar was recently in the news when he decided to opt out of the much-loved franchise. He later cited creative differences as the reason at an event that led to an uproar on social media making netizens trend #NoAkshayNoHeraPheri. While it was earlier reported that he will be replaced by Kartik Aaryan, other reports stated that he will be introduced as a new character but won’t replace Raju.

But looks like the makers have finally managed to convince the actor and tell that that the film is not possible to be made without the iconic trio. And Guess what, the Sooryavanshi actor is convinced too. Read the report for more details.

In the latest turn of events, after fans’ non-stop demand, the producers decided to meet Akshay Kumar and get him back in Hera Pheri 3. According to the latest media report, producer Firoz Nadiadwala restarted the conversation with the actor and has met him a few times. And the good news is that even Akki has shown his interest and collaborated with the producer not only as an actor but as a creative person too.

A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla, “While everything was on paper with regard to the casting of Hera Pheri 3 with Kartik Aaryan, the tides are now changing again. Over the last 10 days, Firoz has met Akshay Kumar a couple of times to sort out all the differences and get him back to the loved franchise. He realizes how iconic the character is and also acknowledges that the credit to make the character scale new heights goes to the way in which Akshay enacted the part.”

The source further clearly declared that Hera Pheri can’t be made without Akshay Kumar. The idea is to bring back the most iconic comic franchise of Hindi Cinema with the original actors, and the discussions are going on at the moment. The actor too has shown interest to collaborate with the producer not just as an actor but also creatively to make Hera Pheri 3 a film that’s worth all the wait, hype, and anticipation.

The same source also dismissed the remuneration issue. “While there were reports of finances not working out, the reason for Akshay not doing Hera Pheri was never the money, but the script. He knows how big a franchise is and didn’t want to take things for granted just to capitalize on the brand name. But now, he and Firoz will sit down and decide on all the aspects of Hera Pheri 3. If everything goes well, Akshay could be back as Raju in Hera Pheri 3,” source concluded.

