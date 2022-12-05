Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who was most recently seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’, will be soon appearing in the official FIFA World Cup anthem. The anthem directed by X is with Lil Baby and will be released during the FIFA World Cup final.

Lil Baby, is an American rapper who has garnered mainstream fame courtesy of his mixtape ‘Perfect Timing’. His debut studio album, ‘Harder Than Ever’, which was released in 2018, delivered the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 single ‘Yes Indeed’ with Drake.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to his Instagram on Saturday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, who rose to prominence with ‘Gully Boy‘, shared a few pictures from the shoot of the anthem. In the pictures, he can be seen posing with the rapper Lil Baby, wearing a cool red loose T-shirt.

In the caption, he wrote: “FIFA anthem loading… @lilbaby by @directorx.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi will be next seen in ‘Yudhra’ where he takes on a heavy dose of action and in ‘Kho Gye Hum Kahan’.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Announces Film On Sex Education, To Kickstart Shooting Of His Amazon Series Next Year!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News