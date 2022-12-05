Bollywood singer Lucky Ali had been away from Bollywood for many years but the media has been successful in keeping tabs on him. On Sunday, the singer took to his social media to post about his land encroachment problems and how the local police have not been of any help to him, keep reading to find out what’s happening.

Lucky had been a significant name in the Indiepop genre of music in the 90s. For the unversed, he is the son of the eminent Bollywood actor Mehmood Ali, and shot to fame after lending his voice to Hrithik Roshan for Ek Pal Ka Jeena and Na Tum Jano Na Hum for the movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai.

Talking about land encroachment, Lucky Ali took to his Facebook account and posted about an alleged land mafia in Bengaluru that is encroaching on his land, where he has been living for the past fifty years. But now certain people are trying to encroach on that land and the local police have not been of any help also. Ali alleges a person named Sudhir Reddy, whose wife Rohini Sindhuri is an IAS officer and are doing this together. The singer alleged that Sindhuri is abusing her powers to help her husband for their personal gain. Check out the post by the singer here,

Lucky Ali wrote in his post that wrote that he is in Dubai currently, and the farm is a Trust property located in Kenchanahalli Yelahanka, is being encroached on by Sudhir Reddy with the help of his IAS officer wife Rohini Sindhuri illegally. At the end of his note, he also mentioned that the local police have not been helping him in any way. He is worried about his family living there since there are children among them. Since he is in Dubai now and he wanted to meet the DGP before leaving for abroad but he has been unsuccessful in doing that. As the DGP was unavailable to meet with him he complained to the ACP as well about the same but that too proved to be of not much help to the singer.

