Actress Shehnaaz Gill has been ruling hearts ever since she made an appearance on Bigg Boss 13. She is now all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Amidst this, the actress having a meal with her friends in Dubai is making headlines.

Sana is quite active on social media. She also has a YouTube channel where often shares videos with her fans giving a glimpse of her life. Gill recently shared a vlog from her stay in Dubai where she attended an event with a host of celebrities such as Kapil Sharma, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan among others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the video, Shehnaaz Gill was seen getting ready for an event with the help of her hair and makeup artists. She was seen wearing a multi-colored outfit with black socks and white sneakers. Later on, she ate red and green apples and said, “soch rahi hoon, meri pasand ka khaana toh mila nhi apple khaa loon.”

Sana then went on to express her love for Dubai, its buildings, and cars. Then, she shared a meal with her fans on the floor. She said, “Sab toh simple banana, pyaaz katteya, tamattar and veggies.” She further said in her vlog, “Hum jaarhe the kaam karne, par hume mile humaare dost aur hum yaha aagye khaane, free mai” and started laughing. In the end, she thanked her fans and got clicked with them and she left their home.

Watch the video below:

Soon after the video was shared by Shehnaaz Gill, many of her fans hailed her for being down to earth person. A user commented, “She’s such a pure soul yaar.. she’s Soo humble with her fans ..she treats her team just like her family,” while another fan wrote, “She’s so down to earth, she indeed has very bright future; Waheguru ji mehar karan beta.”

A third user commented, “Is video se pata chalta hai how pure and humble she is and her whole team are like family,” while a fourth user wrote, “Shehnaaz is so grounded & simple & humble & Loving. Wonderful human.” Another user commented, “Shehnaaz Your bravery, kindness and innocence are the things that makes you so beautiful.”

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Gives A Cosy Performance With Guru Randhawa At A Diwali Party, Netizens React, “Haye Kaash Iss Sey Hi Affair Chal Paday…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram