Just a few days to go for Black Panther’s second venture to release and just before its release, Marvel Studios gave a huge surprise to the whole fandom. A few hours back, Marvel Studios took to their official social media handles and announced Rihanna’s debut single in the movie subtly. Scroll below to read the Hollywood singer’s fans’ reactions.

There were rumours rife that Rihanna could release her single soon as a part of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Now, Marvel’s hint has quite confirmed the news.

A few hours back, Marvel Studios took to their Twitter handle and teased their fans with an audio-less video of a few seconds where the alphabet ‘R’ gets visible from the movie name featuring a date, October 28, 2022, which can be the release date of the soundtrack. Along with the video, they captioned it as, “#WakandaForever”.

Now as fans were super excited to know that Rihanna will be a part of Black Panther, the singer fuelled their excitement even more by commenting on the post with emojis, “🙅🏾‍♀️❤️”. Ecstatic fans commented on the post too. While one of them wrote, “RIHANNA IS COMING BACK EVERYONE 10/28, EVERYONE GET UP”, another one penned, “Rihanna will shake the whole music industry!” Another comment can be read as, “RiRi is back.” Another one claimed, “THIS IS WHAT WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR!”

Well, clearly this announcement has raised the excitement among the fans even more to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. For the unversed, the movie is set to release on November 1, 2022. Even though Chadwick Boseman won’t be here as T’Challa, in the recently released trailer, we could see how they have been honouring him in the movie. We can’t wait to watch it, what about you? Let us know!

