The world of superheroes combined has given us the biggest anticipated surprises in the past month. Of course, it’s Henry Cavill’s Superman comeback if we consider the most recent. But one has to accept what started October with a bang was the news that Hugh Jackman is returning to play the X-Men rage Wolverine and this time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – if that wasn’t enough, its with Ryan Reynolds in the much-awaited Deadpool 3. Well, we told you the biggest surprises.

The world hasn’t been the same ever since the news came out. People are only guessing what is going to be served by this new duo and what they should expect. The two actors have shown so much camaraderie already that the wait for the movie where they join hands to do some action against a common enemy is becoming so much more difficult.

Now, it is given, wherever the two of them go there will be only questions about Deadpool 3 and the union that was much anticipated. The latest one to talk about the same is Hugh Jackman who is super excited to be joining Ryan Reynolds in the movie and well also has some fun things to share about the same. Read on to know everything you should.

Talking to People about what one should expect from Deadpool 3, Hugh Jackman said, “It’s gonna be a blast! We like to call it Wolverine 10. That’s what I like to call it. I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together everyday…I think it’s fair to say they’ll be punching the shit out of each other the whole time.”

“All jokes aside, I’ll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I’ve ever done,” Jackman added. Meanwhile, Deadpool 3 has been in the production back stage forever. The fact that it is finally taking shape has come as a sigh of relief for fans. The film hits the big screens on September 6, 2024. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

