People across the world have their favourite superheroes and supervillains but there is no doubt that Ryan Reynolds Deadpool makes it to the former list (and sometimes both). While there’s no doubt he puts life into the character, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Deadpool 3. In a recent chat, controversial actor and comedian T.J. Miller opened up about working with Ryan and why he’s not interested in returning for the third instalment.

Miller recently stated that he thinks Ryan hates him. In fact, he even recalled a time when Reynolds allegedly requested another take to belittle Miller in front of the cast and crew. Read on to know all he has to say and whether he will work with the Deadpool actor again.

While on The Adam Carolla Show show, as reported by Entertainment Weekly, T.J. Miller opened up about working with Ryan Reynolds in the first two Deadpool films and the latter ridiculing him. Miller said, “As the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I’m Weasel. He was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.’”

Adding that this Ryan Reynolds jibe took him by surprise. “I just kind of listened and thought it was weird, and then I got off stage because they were like, ‘Cut…?;” T.J. Miller added while saying that even the crew seemed uncomfortable after the scene. He deadpanned saying, “That’s exactly why he said that,” while adding “Because I’m not funnier than he is at all, right? And I haven’t been in more movies than him.”

Talking about whether he will want to work with Ryan Reynolds again, T.J. Miller said no. He was quoted saying, “Would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again.” Adding further, he stated, “I sorta wish him well, because he’s so good at Deadpool, and I think it’s weird that he hates me.”

He added, “He’s such a good comedian that, when you cover his face, he’s so quick, he’s so funny … I love him as a comedian, but I think after he got super, super famous from the first Deadpool, then things kinda changed. I think he was like, ‘See? You guys see?’” Despite his comments, Miller admitted that his stance on working with Reynolds could change. “I’ve said that about Michael Bay, and now we’re friends, and I would work with him again,” he said.

Talking about Deadpool 3, T.J. Miller said that he won’t pop up in future Deadpool instalments. He stated, “I don’t really think you should do something for more than five years. I think it’s weird to just go back and play Weasel 10 years later.” He however added, “I don’t wish them any ill will. I think [Reynolds] should make a Deadpool 3 and continue to make movies. I just think he doesn’t like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that.”

Would you like to see T.J. Miller in Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3? Let us know in the comments.

