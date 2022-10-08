Kanye West never misses an opportunity to make headlines with his controversial remarks and statements on community and people. The rapper is currently in an ongoing feud with Victoria’s Secret model Gigi Hadid and in his latest TikTok video, he insulted the model yet again. In the video Ye labelled Gigi as a ‘Privileged Karen’ who was born with a silver spoon in her mouth. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It all started when Gigi came and spoke in support of Vogue editor Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson and commented, “Even people who knew him for a percentage of the time knew Kanye did not treat V like a friend. ++ V LOVED GKJ. ….. He’s watching!”

Kanye West has now yet again reacted to Gigi Hadid’s comment and shared his views through a TikTok video where he said, “IM NOT FINNA GET RAN OVER BY HOLLYWOOD AGAIN GIGI YOU A PRIVILEGED KAREN YOU WERE BORN WITH A SILVER SPOON IN YOUR MOUTH YOURE A ZOMBIE YOU SPEAK UP HERE BUT DIDNT SPEAK UP WHEN MY CHILD WAS KIDNAPPED ON HER BIRTHDAY,” as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Gigi Hadid has yet not reacted to Kanye West’s comments on her. But she did comment on one of the deleted posts by Ye on his Instagram when she came in support of the Vogue editor and wrote, “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha. If there’s actually a point to any of your s**t she might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

Gigi Hadid slams Kanye West as she comes to fashion editor Gabriella-Karefa Johnson’s defense: “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect… You're a bully and a joke.” pic.twitter.com/zIvFr93XAi — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 4, 2022

Not just Gigi, Ye didn’t even spare his friend Justin Bieber and dragged him while taking digs at singer’s wife and model Hailey Bieber who came in support of the Vogue editor.

What are your thoughts on this ongoing drama between Kanye West and Gigi Hadid? Tell us in the comments below.

