Kanye West once again took to his Instagram to rant and attack more people, including a Vogue editor. But this time, Gigi Hadid reacted to it and called Ye a “bully.” It is no secret that the Donda rapper uses his social media to voice his opinions even though, most of the time, he has received flak over it.

Previously, West shared several private chats between himself and ex-Kim Kardashian. After their divorce and when Kim started dating Pete Davidson, Ye attacked both of them through his posts. He even asked his fans to call the SNL star ‘Skete.’

Kanye West also called out Kris Jenner and addressed the controversial deal with GAP and Adidas as well. In his recent moves, Ye spoke against a Vogue editor, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who criticised his Paris fashion show, where he wore a shirt that said “White Lives Matter” and Gigi Hadid called him out for that.

Kanye West posted a photo of the Vogue editor and insulted her fashion sense. Though the post is now deleted, the rapper had written, “This is not a fashion person.” Gigi Hadid took to the comment section to react to it and said, “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea. If there’s actually a point to any of your sh*t she might be the only person that could save u.”

Gigi Hadid slams Kanye West as she comes to fashion editor Gabriella-Karefa Johnson’s defense: “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect… You're a bully and a joke.” pic.twitter.com/zIvFr93XAi — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 4, 2022

“As if the ‘honour’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke,” Gigi continued. Moments after that, West posted another photo of the Vogue editor and called her a “sister” and said they both apologised for their behaviour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest)

Many netizens supported and praised Gigi Hadid for standing up against Kanye West.

