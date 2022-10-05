The Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie drama continue after the Maleficent actress filed a countersuit on the alleged altercation that occurred between the two in 2016. Now, Pitt has also reacted to it. Keep reading for more details. Currently, the Bullet Train actor is making noise over his dating rumours.

He has been linked with model Emily Ratajkowski, but reports came in that they are keeping it casual because of Jolie. It was said that the actor fears his ex-wife would badmouth him. However, another source claimed that the Eternals actress isn’t concerned about who Brad dates as long as his family is not involved.

Amidst all of this, hot off the press is that Angelina Jolie has filed court papers accusing Brad Pitt of drunkenly attacking her and their children during a private plane flight in 2016, prompting her to file for divorce. This is not the first time these allegations have surfaced. It is said that it took place when the couple and their kids were traveling from France to the US.

Just recently, reports on the same came in, but now, it seems like the Lara Croft actress is taking it one step further by taking it to the court. The court papers read that Angelina Jolie was “grabbed by her head” and Brad Pitt “shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall.” Not just that, but also he allegedly “choked” one of their kids, “poured beer” on Jolie and red wine on the kids.

However, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star reacted to these allegations and denied them again. The actor’s reps gave a statement to CNN and called the latest allegations “completely untrue.” Previously, another source close to Pitt claimed that Angelina continues to “reimagine” an incident that occurred years ago and adds “completely untrue information each time.”

Last month, when these same allegations against Brad Pitt resurfaced, Angelina Jolie was compared to Johnny Depp’s ex Amber Heard.

