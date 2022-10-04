Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, popularly known as Katy Perry, is one of the most well-known pop stars worldwide. She is also one of the best-selling music artists of all time and enjoys a massive fan following throughout the world. In fact, she is the most-followed woman and the third most-followed person on Twitter having over 100 million followers.

The popstar is quite active on Instagram as well. Back in 2017, the Roar singer took to the photosharing app and shared a picture of Hindu Goddess Kali. She even captioned it, “current mood”. Within minutes of her sharing the post, all hell broke loose among Indian fans.

Katy Perry‘s comment section was flooded with hateful remarks about how she doesn’t know anything about the goddess in question. Many described her post as ‘offensive’. Some netizens did what they normally do and swore at her, her family, her pets, and her neighbours too if possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

A user wrote, “This is a shameful and offensive act. You can’t compare yourself with The Great Goddess KALI MAA,” while another user wrote, “Respect her she is our goddess of Hindu u can’t use it in this way, seriously u lost Respect in my eyes.” A third user commented, “Please do not compare yourself with God !! You can have any kind of mood that you want but you must respect other religions also!!”

While some bashed Katy Perry, some of her fans stood up for her choice of picture. As a matter of fact, for every negative comment on the post – there was a positive comment where fans applauded her interest in a different religion. Some even commended her knowledge of the religion.

For the unversed, Dark horse hitmaker has always been known to have admired Hindu traditions and customs. She even married her ex-husband Russell Brand in Rajasthan back in 2010. Her wedding was based on typical Hindu rituals, complete with pheras and a pandit, who officiated the couple’s union as well.

If this wasn’t enough, Katy Perry also has a Sanskrit tattoo, “Anuugacchati Pravaha”, which means “Go with the flow”.

